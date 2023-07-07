Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Put Options (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 27,099 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 245% compared to the typical volume of 7,859 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $162,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.12. 9,195,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,827,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

