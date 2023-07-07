TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.33. The company had a trading volume of 266,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,770. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

