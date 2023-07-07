TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,782. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

