TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,703,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,136,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

