TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of STM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 769,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

