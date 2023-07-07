TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Polaris comprises about 1.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

PII stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.72. 99,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. Polaris’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

