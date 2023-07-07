TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,605. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

