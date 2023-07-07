TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,022 shares of company stock worth $30,385,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

