TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

