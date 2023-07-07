Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

