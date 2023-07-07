Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Up 5.1%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Free Report) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.10 ($0.71). Approximately 1,343,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,378,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.68).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £214.59 million, a PE ratio of 901.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.