TRON (TRX) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. TRON has a market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $164.92 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,856,196,481 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

