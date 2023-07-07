TrueUSD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $1.72 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,945,531,282 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

