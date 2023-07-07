Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,190,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,779 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $23.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Trupanion Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

