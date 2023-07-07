Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.71. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 83,964 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
