Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on July 27th

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.31, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 81.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turners Automotive Group

In other news, insider Alistair Petrie purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.47 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$1,214,500.00 ($809,666.67). Company insiders own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

