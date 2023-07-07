UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.38

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.38 and last traded at $152.58, with a volume of 115735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

