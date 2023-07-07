Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $202.02. 202,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,745. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

