United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $61,857,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.2 %

UAL opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

