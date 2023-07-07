United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

