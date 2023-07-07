United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI traded up $9.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.40 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

