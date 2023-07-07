Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 42.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

