Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.