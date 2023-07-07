Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

URG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company has a market cap of $248.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 45.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

