Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $23,450.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) Director David Kong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $23,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 2,570,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 335.34 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,430 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

