USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion and approximately $4.13 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,527,730,196 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

