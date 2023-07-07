V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. NIKE makes up 0.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 177.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $67,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its position in NIKE by 97.9% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 54,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,786. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.