V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Sempra by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.13. 61,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.