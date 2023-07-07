V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,016 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 1,156,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,822,673. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

