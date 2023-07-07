V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,764 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW remained flat at $55.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 715,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329,779. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

