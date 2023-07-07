V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $552,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 263,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.