V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $717,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 973,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,321. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

