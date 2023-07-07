V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $774,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

