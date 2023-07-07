V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.96. 236,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,876. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.