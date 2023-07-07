V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.36. The stock had a trading volume of 181,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,812. The company has a market cap of $370.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

