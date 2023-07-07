V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,121 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. The company had a trading volume of 136,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,725. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.