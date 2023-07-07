V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.30. 517,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,630. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

