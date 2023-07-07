VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s 4th Largest Position

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,140 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned approximately 0.81% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $57,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.54. 916,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

