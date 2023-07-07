Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 281,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,861. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.