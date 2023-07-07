Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

