Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $281.13. 193,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,893. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

