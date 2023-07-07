Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,919. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

