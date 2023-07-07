Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,509,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,355. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

