Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.