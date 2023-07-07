Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.