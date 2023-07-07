Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
