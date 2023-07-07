Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

