Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.