Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 38.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,818. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

