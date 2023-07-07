Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $403.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.93 and its 200 day moving average is $375.36. The company has a market capitalization of $307.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

