Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Raised by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

